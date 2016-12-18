Die Juden - Geschichte eines Volkes

Suche | Forenregeln | Hilfe | Beiträge dieses Themas abonnieren
|
gerri
|Erstellt am 18.12.2016, 15:38 Uhr
|@ Wenn man sie frägt, hat keiner Raketen.....
-Wenn alle haben,wird endlich Ruhe sein auf Erden.
|
Shimon
|Erstellt am 18.12.2016, 19:25 Uhr
|@ Wer mit dem größten Spielzeug stirbt – hat gewonnen!
|
gerri
|Erstellt am 18.12.2016, 21:00 Uhr und am 18.12.2016, 21:01 Uhr geändert.
|@ Die Menschen auf keinen Fall,die Pflanzen und Tierwelt haben Ruhe,denn Gott schafft keine Menschen mehr.Den Fehler macht man doch nicht zweimal....
--Und sollte die Erde doch ein Experiment vom zusammenleben verschiedener Rassen auf einem Planet gewesen sein,ist der Versuch gescheitert.
|
Shimon
|Erstellt am 18.12.2016, 22:11 Uhr
|@ Gescheitert ist der Mensch – der ohne Gott leben möchte!
|
Shimon
|Erstellt am 21.12.2016, 09:52 Uhr
|Today in history: The Protestant family that saved Polish Jews during WWII
The Second World War and the Nazi regime couldn’t get in the way of Pastor Marcel and Helene Marthe Ducommun’s faith. They were committed to helping out no matter what the situation.
“My parents never hesitated to help anyone, regardless of religion, race or social background,” their daughter Evelyne Jacobson said about them at the Yad Vashem ceremony recognizing them as Righteous Among the Nations. “They were committed to their faith and guided by it.”
In the course of their lifetime, the number of people the couple helped out may have reached the hundreds if not thousands. But they are remembered in particular for the rescue during the Second World War of the Jewish family Grubstein, at a point in time where the forces of evil were attempting to rid the world of God’s chosen people, and where any of those blessing and supporting the Jewish People were faced with the same fate.
After the Grubsteins, who moved to France from Poland in 1932, escaped to the southern part of the country in 1940, they were referred to a local pastor to find a hiding place. The Ducommons didn’t hesitate for a moment, and immediately took in the five members of the family.
In Le Pont de Senegats, Tarn, no one revealed the secret that they were hiding a Jewish family. The Grubsteins blended in with the villagers, their children studying in the local school, and they even were able to plant a vegetable garden next to the church compound, where they were hiding. Ducommond, a member of the French resistance, would also warn the family of any pending arrests and send the family to hide in coal miners’ huts outside Le Pont de Senegats.
Dr. Lucien Lazare, a member of the France’s Jewish resistance, who was in contact with the Ducommons during the war, wasn’t surprised that this was how the couple rescued the Jewish family, given the following anecdote he told at a ceremony at Yad Vashem.
“I sat in his presence many times and witnessed the help which he dispensed to all”, said Lazare. “In addition, he sometimes came to visit our camp in the hills. He would come on a Shabbat and take part in the reading of the weekly portion of the Bible.
“At one period the Germans destroyed our camp and desecrated volumes of the Bible. I found my own copy covered with feces. Some two years later, after the war, when I was already a student, I one day received a parcel from Pastor Ducommun. He had sent me a Bible to replace the one that had been desecrated.
“He wrote that he felt himself responsible, since he had received the same education as the persons who had desecrated my Bible.”
|
gehage
|Erstellt am 21.12.2016, 13:07 Uhr
|
nichts für ungut...
|
rosenau
|Erstellt am 21.12.2016, 13:30 Uhr
|Die Aussage wurde zu später Stunde geschrieben.
Gruß R.
|
gerri
|Erstellt am 21.12.2016, 13:34 Uhr
|@ Auf siebenbürgisch sächsisch würde ich es auch übersetzen, der Text ist mir doch zu lang.
|
kokel
|Erstellt am 21.12.2016, 14:08 Uhr und am 21.12.2016, 14:10 Uhr geändert.
|Hallo "Seher",
es fällt wiederholt auf, dass du Texte in Englisch postest. Vielleicht willst du damit beweisen, wie belesen du auch in anderen Sprachen bist, doch dir sollte bekannt sein, dass es in diesem Forum auch Menschen gibt, die dieser Sprache nicht mächtig sind. Dies könnte sich im Nachhinein als Nachteil für dich und deinesgleichen herausstellen, denn auf diese Art entfällt ein Teil deiner Missionierungstätigkeit. Ob deine Chefs damit einverstanden sind, bezweifle ich.
Fazit: Weg von der faulen Haut und fang an die Texte ins Deutsche - oder Sächsische... - zu übersetzen, sonst könntest du noch Probleme innerhalb deiner Glaubensgemeinschaft - damit umschreibe ich den Begriff Sekte, den ihr ja ungern hört -, kriegen.
P.S. Da kannst du erneut merken, wie hilfsbereit ich dir gegenüber bin!
|
Shimon
|Erstellt am 21.12.2016, 15:28 Uhr
|Zu Weihnachten 1941 starben Odessas Juden
Rumänische Soldaten und ihre Helfershelfer massakrierten Ende 1941 in sieben Tagen mehr als 50.000 Menschen in Bogdanowka. Es war die größte Einzeltat des Holocaust ohne deutsche Beteiligung.
...
|
Der Alte
|Erstellt am 21.12.2016, 20:35 Uhr
|Gut gemacht, Sim!
Das wußte ich nicht...
