Thank you Joan for holding our tradition in such high regard!
Congratulations Denise and wellcome as President of the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons!
I beg you to make every effort to keep and strengthen our friendship also in the future. Let give us reciprocal hope and save the traditional community of Transylvanian Saxons!
Best regards
Doris Hutter
Vice President in the Association of Transylvanian Saxons in Germany
ATS mit neuer Präsidentin
Die Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons (ATS), der Zentralverband der Siebenbürger Sachsen in den USA, hat eine neue Präsidentin. Joan Miller-Malue gab am 30. Juni ihr Amt ab und machte den Platz frei für ihre Nachfolgerin Denise Crawford, die für die nächsten vier Jahre an der Spitze der ATS stehen wird. mehr...
