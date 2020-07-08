1 • Doris Hutter schrieb am 08.07.2020, 23:17 Uhr (um 23:20 Uhr geändert):

Thank you Joan for holding our tradition in such high regard!



Congratulations Denise and wellcome as President of the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons!

I beg you to make every effort to keep and strengthen our friendship also in the future. Let give us reciprocal hope and save the traditional community of Transylvanian Saxons!



Best regards



Doris Hutter

Vice President in the Association of Transylvanian Saxons in Germany

